Howard and RoseAnn Newton are celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
RoseAnn Pugh of Rio, Ill., united in marriage with Howard Newton on Dec. 31, 1959, at the Presbyterian Church in Rio. Their children are Doug and Michelle of Andalusia, Chris and Denise of Silvis, Barry and Dee of Alpha, and Angie and Mark of Woodhull. The couple also have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with one expected in the spring.
Howard retired from Deere in Moline after 30 years. RoseAnn Owned and operated Cotton’s Tap and Blue Rose Café in Rio.