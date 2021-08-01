 Skip to main content
Hentrich 70th Wedding Anniversary
Donald and Martha (Alongi) Hentrich, of Rock Island, are happy to announce their 70th Wedding Anniversary. They were united in marriage onJuly 14, 1951, at Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island.

They are members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island. Don is a 1949 graduate of Bennett High School. He was a sales representative for Sieg Co in Davenport for 30+ years. Then he owned his own business, D.H. Automotive Equipment Supply for 10+ years before retiring. Martha is a 1951 graduate of Rock Island High School and a homemaker. She took pleasure in her years as the neighborhood Avon lady.

Together they have enjoyed traveling, including trips to Spain, the Dominican Republic, Hawaii, Wintering in Florida, and annual lake trips to the Northwoods near Hayward, WI. They also relished their many years of boating on the Mississippi.

Don’s hobbies included fishing, especially for Muskies, and his ‘side job’, working as an automobile mechanic. Martha’s hobbies included oil color painting, crossword puzzles, and reading. Most especially, they have treasured times spent with family and friends.

Their greatest blessings are their two children and spouses: D.Michael & Shigeko Hentrich and Linda & Dan Johnson, their five 5 grandchildren and spouses: Brad & Kassi Johnson, Michael & Adonia Hentrich, Aaron & Kristy Johnson, Jeremy & Lydia Johnson, and Misun Hentrich, and their 13 great grandchildren: Natalia, Addison, Aiden, Nathian, Mia, Keeton, Karson, Caleb, Alina, Annalise, Coralynn, Paisley, and Lincoln.

Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!!

