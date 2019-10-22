Harry & Donna Carlson

Harry and Donna Carlson of Woodhull will celebrate their 60th Wedding anniversary October 25, 2019. Harry Carlson and Donna VanDell were married Oct. 25, 2019 at the Advent Christian Church, Galesburg.
They are the parents of Ron (Sandy) Carlson, Woodhull; Patty (Dennis) Colburn, Woodhull; and Mark (Lisa Jansa) Carlson, Burnsville, MN. They have four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
Harry retired in 2014 from HRL Carlson Construction which he co-owned with brothers Lloyd and Raymond. Donna was employed at OSF St. Mary Medical Center for 22 years, as a unit secretary and OSF Woodhull Clinic for 10 years before retiring.