Harold & Mary Ann Runge

Harold and Mary Ann Runge are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Mary Ann Dohler united in marriage with Harold Runge on Aug. 28, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church, Milan.
Their children are Mark Runge (Kathy Polito), Michael Runge, Richard (Heidi) Runge, Robert Runge, Sue Runge and Teresa (Jason) Runge-Doak; along with their 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will honor them saying “They are the epitome of what hard work and love will get you. Your family loves you so much!” Congratulations cards may be sent to: 15500 63rd St, Milan, IL 61264.