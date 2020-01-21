You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Harold & Judy Ryckaert Anniversary
View Comments

Harold & Judy Ryckaert Anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}
Harold & Judy Ryckaert Pic

Harold & Judy Ryckaert are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Judy Nyquist united in marriage with Harold Ryckaert on January 30, 1960 at St. Ambrose Church, Milan, IL. Their children are Karrie (Richard) Roels, Wayne (Vicky) Ryckaert, Mark (Tammy) Ryckaert & Kay (Arthur) Meyers. The couple also enjoy nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with a fourth expected in April.

Harold is the owner of Ryckaert Construction. Judy is an Industrial nurse at John Deere Foundry, East Moline, IL. The couple are members of St. Ambrose Church, Milan, IL.  

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Van Hoe Anniversary
Anniversaries

Van Hoe Anniversary

In celebration of their 60th Wedding Anniversary, the family of John and Carole Van Hoe will be hosting an open house from 5 PM until 8 PM on …

Vander Linden
Anniversaries

Vander Linden

Chuck and Priscilla Vander Linden are celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News