Harold & Judy Ryckaert Anniversary

Harold & Judy Ryckaert are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Judy Nyquist united in marriage with Harold Ryckaert on January 30, 1960 at St. Ambrose Church, Milan, IL. Their children are Karrie (Richard) Roels, Wayne (Vicky) Ryckaert, Mark (Tammy) Ryckaert & Kay (Arthur) Meyers. The couple also enjoy nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with a fourth expected in April.
Harold is the owner of Ryckaert Construction. Judy is an Industrial nurse at John Deere Foundry, East Moline, IL. The couple are members of St. Ambrose Church, Milan, IL.