George 'Bud' and Shirley Thompson

Mr. and Mrs. George Howard "Bud" Thompson will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 4, 2020.

Shirley Van Damme, Erie, and Howard "Bud" Thompson, Prophetstown, were married March 4, 1950, at First Congregational Church in Prophetstown.

They are the parents of two children, George Mark (Lorraine) Thompson and Becky Lambert. They have four granddaughters, Sara (John) Whitbeck, Andrea (Greg) Thompson Ruff, Allison (Ernie) Stone, and Hillary (Joe) Burmeister; and eight great-grandchildren.

Bud was owner/manager of the family business, George Thompson & Son, Livestock and Trucking. Shirley was a homemaker.

Those wishing to send celebration greetings may address cards to 102 Riverside Drive, Prophetstown, IL 61277.