George 'Bud' and Shirley Thompson
View Comments

George 'Bud' and Shirley Thompson

{{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. George Howard "Bud" Thompson will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on March 4, 2020.

Shirley Van Damme, Erie, and Howard "Bud" Thompson, Prophetstown, were married March 4, 1950, at First Congregational Church in Prophetstown.

They are the parents of two children, George Mark (Lorraine) Thompson and Becky Lambert. They have four granddaughters, Sara (John) Whitbeck, Andrea (Greg) Thompson Ruff, Allison (Ernie) Stone, and Hillary (Joe) Burmeister; and eight great-grandchildren.

Bud was owner/manager of the family business, George Thompson & Son, Livestock and Trucking. Shirley was a homemaker.

Those wishing to send celebration greetings may address cards to 102 Riverside Drive, Prophetstown, IL 61277.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News