George and Eva Bathje, Port Byron IL, married 50 years ago on October 10, 1970. George Bathje Jr., from Broadview IL, and Eva Radi, from Tapolca Hungary, have 3 children and 6 grandchildren - George Bathje III and Andrea (Cole, Jack, Ben) of Rockford IL, Christian Bathje and Anna (Hazel, Clara) of Arlington Heights IL, and Caroline Bathje and Daniel Lovcek (Eli) of Melbourne Australia. We love you!