Fritts 60th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Marilyn (Rawson) Fritts are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary with a reception with light lunch with snacks, cake and beverages on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at Christ Church of the QC, 403 3rd St, Colona, Illinois. All Family and friends are invited. Cards are welcome and gifts are optional.

Marilyn Rawson of Augusta, IL married Larry Fritts of Lanark, IL on March 18, 1960 at the Methodist Church in Port Byron, IL. Their children are Tim Fritts of southern IL and Sara (Fritts) Brummet of Port Byron, IL.

Larry retired from Sears Roebuck & Company in Moline, Illinois- automotive and store receiving, in 1992 after 28 years and then from Habegger in Rock Island, Illinois- delivery driver, in 2018 after 10 years. Marilyn retired from Riverdale Port Byron School District. She was a teacher of third grade from 1960-1964 and 1970-1973. The couple are members of Moline Gospel Temple, Moline, IL, the Rapids City Christian Church and Christ Church of the QC in Colona, IL.