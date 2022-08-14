Frankowiak 50th Anniversary

Anthony and Kathryn Frankowiak of Silvis, IL are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Tony and Kathy (Gaumer) were married August 19, 1972 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. They are the proud parents of Greg and Sara Frankowiak, Bloomington, IL and Kristin and Joe Heskett, Oak Park, IL. Their grandchildren are Tyler and Jaren Frankowiak and Addison, McKenna, and Katherine Heskett.