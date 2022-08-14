 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankowiak 50th Anniversary

Frnakowiak pic

Anthony and Kathryn Frankowiak of Silvis, IL are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Tony and Kathy (Gaumer) were married August 19, 1972 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. They are the proud parents of Greg and Sara Frankowiak, Bloomington, IL and Kristin and Joe Heskett, Oak Park, IL. Their grandchildren are Tyler and Jaren Frankowiak and Addison, McKenna, and Katherine Heskett.

Both Tony and Kathy retired, after 33 years of teaching, from Prophetstown Lyndon Tampico Unit District #3.

