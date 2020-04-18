× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frank and Rose Edwards, Rock Island, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2020.

After meeting on a blind date New Year's Eve 1953, Rose Connolly, of Bath, Ill., and Frank Edwards, of Rock Island, were married April 16, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island.

Their children are Teresa Adams of Madison, Wis.; Jim (Cindy) Edwards of Denver, Colo.; Tom (Ann Heiden) Edwards of Janesville, Wis.; Sue (Scott) Kies of St. Paul, Minn.; Mary (Keith) Johnson of Warwick, R.I.; and Liz Boardman of Davenport. Frank and Rose have 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank retired in 2013 after practicing law in Rock Island for 55 years.

Rose retired after 20 years as an audiologist with the Rock Island County Health Department.

They are members of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, devoted parents, grandparents and great-grandparents and have a wide circle of dear friends, many of whom they’ve known since childhood.

Congratulations from your family. We love you and are blessed and grateful we grew up with parents who have always lived their vows of “for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health..."