Frank and Nancy Overton, Silvis, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this year. They were united in marriage April 2, 1955.

A previously scheduled open house has been postponed until further notice due to the national health alert.

Franklin E. Overton and Nancy L. Rasko were united in marriage April 2, 1955, at Watertown Baptist Church in East Moline.

Mr. Overton retired in 1996 from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Mrs. Overton retired in 1997 from the Hy-Vee Bakery.

Both enjoy golfing, bowling, reading and dining out with friends. They regularly attend and support their nine grandchildren’s and three great-grandchildren's many activities.

Hosting their anniversary celebration will be their children Judy (Marty) Steffen, Bettendorf, Jody (Larry) Murphy, Fort Collins, Colo., and Kevin (Susan) Overton, Firestone, Colo., Peggy (David) Smith, Bettendorf, and Amy (Nick) Totta, Kirksville, Mo.