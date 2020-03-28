Frank and Nancy Overton
View Comments

Frank and Nancy Overton

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Frank and Nancy Overton, Silvis, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this year. They were united in marriage April 2, 1955.

A previously scheduled open house has been postponed until further notice due to the national health alert.

Franklin E. Overton and Nancy L. Rasko were united in marriage April 2, 1955, at Watertown Baptist Church in East Moline.

Mr. Overton retired in 1996 from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Mrs. Overton retired in 1997 from the Hy-Vee Bakery.

Both enjoy golfing, bowling, reading and dining out with friends. They regularly attend and support their nine grandchildren’s and three great-grandchildren's many activities.

Hosting their anniversary celebration will be their children Judy (Marty) Steffen, Bettendorf, Jody (Larry) Murphy, Fort Collins, Colo., and Kevin (Susan) Overton, Firestone, Colo., Peggy (David) Smith, Bettendorf, and Amy (Nick) Totta, Kirksville, Mo.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News