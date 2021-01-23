Frances & John Riggs

Frances Swanson of Osco and John Riggs of Orion were married Jan. 29, 1951 at the Methodist Parsonage in Hernando, Ms. After brief periods in Monmouth, Aledo and West Liberty, Ia they moved back to Orion where they lived until after retiring. John retired from John Deere after 31 years. He also retired in 2000 from the State Bank of Orion Board of Directors after 12 years. Fran retired in 1992 with 34 years at the State Bank of Orion. They spent 12 winters at Palm Resaca Park in Brownsville, Tx and now live at: 626 S. Illinois St., Geneseo, Il. The couple have two children, Terry Riggs (Sharon Cole) Palm Coast, Fl and Keith Riggs (Theresa) Magnolia, Tx and a grandson Matthew Riggs Hot Springs Nat’l Park, Ar.