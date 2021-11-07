Engstrom 50th Anniversary

Randy and Bonnie Engstrom are celebrating their 50th anniversary with the renewal of their marriage vows. They were married on November 13, 1971 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colona, IL. They are parents of Heather (Matt) Johnson, Heidi (Jeff) Bernhardt, and Holly (Sergio) Mercado and grandparents of Aiden and Lex Johnson, Cain and Vaughn Bernhardt, and Enrique, Estela, and Esteban Mercado.
Randy retired from Deere and Co. and Bonnie from Child Care. They are members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Coal Valley, IL.