Edward & Barbara Garrett

Edward and Barbara Garrett will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. The former Barbara A. Gillespie and Edward R. Garrett were married on April 21, 1951 at Memorial Christian Church in Rock Island. Both were graduates of Rock Island High School in 1948, and were high school sweethearts. Ed retired from Plumbers Local 25 as a master plumber with 30 years of service. He is also a US Navy Korean War veteran. Barbara is a retired school bus driver from the Rockridge School District. Together they worked the family farm for over 50 years, where they still reside. They are the parents of 5 children Robin Weeks, Edward J. (Judy) Garrett, Jeffery Garrett, Randy Garrett, and Jerry (Sue) Garrett. They are the grandparents of Jason (Jennifer) Lofquist, Kyle (Lisa) Garrett, Cameron Garrett, Cory Garrett, Stephanie (Jim) Hampton, Amanda (Joel) Miller, Jake (Ashlee) Garrett, and Tyler Garrett and one grandchild, Joshua Lofquist, is deceased. They also have 8 great-grandchildren, and one more arriving in May. Cards can be sent to Ed and Barbara at 16929 42nd St W, Milan, IL 61264.

