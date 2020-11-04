 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duane & Carole Smith
View Comments

Duane & Carole Smith

{{featured_button_text}}
Duane & Carole Smith

Duane and Carole Smith celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 14.

Carole Needham Viola, married Duane Smith, Aledo, on October 14, 1950 in Viola.

They have three daughters and spouses: Debbie and Mike Ducey, Moline, Linda and Al Frederiksen, Bettendorf, and Barb and Paul Taylor, Moline. They have 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Duane retired from DEWCO and Carole retired from Servus Rubber. They currently reside in Bettendorf.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scott and Jo VanBlaricome
Anniversaries

Scott and Jo VanBlaricome

Scott and Jo VanBlaricome of Moline will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on October 18th 2020. They were married in 1990 in Las Vegas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News