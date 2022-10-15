 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dennis and Reeda Basala

Dennis and Reeda Basala of Moline, IL are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They were married on October 27, 1962, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Matherville.

They are the parents of Joe (Sue), Bettendorf; Susan Ziegler (Ted), Coal Valley; Ann Stickler (Kent), Eldridge; Jennifer Mack (Tom), Milan; and Karen Peckenschneider (Mark), Preemption. Their grandchildren are Austin (Jordan), Rachel, Alex, TJ, Christine, Grace, Kyle and Ryan and are expecting a great-grandchild.

Dennis was employed at Modern Woodmen of America, Farmall, and Scott County Courthouse with most work in data processing as a computer programmer/analyst. Prior to her marriage, Reeda worked at Modern Woodmen of America and later worked part time at the American Heart Association.

