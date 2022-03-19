Deborah & Clifford Bolt III

The children of Clifford III and Deborah Bolt announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents.

Cliff and Debbie were married March 22nd, 1972 in the Reynolds United Methodist Church. Their Children are Clifford IV (Cheryl) Bolt of Illinois City, Lisa (Lance) Riccio and Marcus (Amy) Bolt both of Reynolds, and Theresa (Clint) Kiddoo of Illinois City. They have 11 grandchildren: Clifford V (Amanda), Murphy, and Matthew Bolt; Bradley (Kathleen), Theresa, and Joseph Riccio; Lillian and Evan Bolt; Carter, Kyle and Raleigh Kiddoo. Cliff and Debbie are also the proud great-grandparents of Chase, Arabella, Katerina, Clifford VI, Cooper, and Evangeline.

Cliff is retired from YRC in Rock Island. He enjoys woodworking and helps his children with their many various projects. Debbie is a retired mother extraordinaire. She is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Rock Island Horticulture Club. She enjoys gardening and crafting.