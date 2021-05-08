 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David & Judith Temple
0 comments

David & Judith Temple

  • 0
David & Judith Temple

David and Judith Temple celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 8th, 2021. David Temple married Judith Wilson on May 8th, 1971 at First United Methodist Church in Galesburg, Illinois. Mr. Temple retired from THE National Bank in Bettendorf and Mrs. Temple retired from DHCU Community Credit Union in Moline.Family commemorating their milestone anniversary are daughter Melissa Temple, significant other Andrew and granddaughter Miranda Clark; daughter Amy Hall, son-in-law Tim Hall and grandchildren Nathaniel and Rebecca Hall.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Carl & Margie Becker
Anniversaries

Carl & Margie Becker

Carl and Margie (Hubbs) Becker of Rock Island are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married at St. Anne Church in East Mol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News