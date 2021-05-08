David & Judith Temple

David and Judith Temple celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 8th, 2021. David Temple married Judith Wilson on May 8th, 1971 at First United Methodist Church in Galesburg, Illinois. Mr. Temple retired from THE National Bank in Bettendorf and Mrs. Temple retired from DHCU Community Credit Union in Moline.Family commemorating their milestone anniversary are daughter Melissa Temple, significant other Andrew and granddaughter Miranda Clark; daughter Amy Hall, son-in-law Tim Hall and grandchildren Nathaniel and Rebecca Hall.