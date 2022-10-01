Dave and Cindy Massa of Coal Valley, IL are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married September 30th, 1972, at First Lutheran Church in Moline.

They are the proud parents of Dominick (Jennifer) Massa of Colona, IL and Kelly (Willie) Humphrey of Moline, IL. Their grandchildren are Luke and Lucy Humphrey and Alexander and Jackson Massa.

Both Dave and Cindy retired in 2015 and have been enjoying spending time with family and friends and spoiling their grandchildren. They will celebrate this wonderful milestone as well as Dave's 70th Birthday with a family dinner in October.