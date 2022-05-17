Daniel & Linda Smolenski

Daniel and Linda Smolenski of Port Byron, IL will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary

May 20, 2022.

Daniel and Linda (DeDoncker) Smolenski were married May 20, 1972 at St. Anne Catholic Church in East Moline, IL.

They will be celebrating their anniversary with the renewal of their wedding vows on May 21, 2022 at the 4:00 pm Mass at St, Anne Catholic Church .

Dan is retired from 3M Company, St. Paul MN and Linda is retired from Banking and previously worked for John Deere Company.

They have a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Amanda (Smith) Smolenski and a grandson, Michael all of Port Byron, IL