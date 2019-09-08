Dan and Mary Mitten are celebrating 65th wedding anniversary with an open house at the Galva American Legion, Route 34 on Saturday, September 21st 2019 from 2-4 p.m. All family and friends are invited to come congratulate the couple! PLEASE NO GIFTS.
Mary Linton was united in marriage with Don Mitten on September 19th 1954 at the Church of the Nazarene in Shelbyville, IL. The couple have four children: Doug Mitten- Moline, Evanna (Dan) Zaiss- Annawan, Tammy Mitten- Kewanee, and Eric Mitten- Davenport, 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.