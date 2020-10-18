Dan and Janice Hofer

Dan & Janice Hofer, Reynolds, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on October 17th, 2020. The high school sweethearts were married on October 17th, 1970 at the Reynolds United Methodist Church.

Dan was employed as a mechanic by Sinclair Tractor in Muscatine for many years, retiring in 2019. He also spent many years at Case. In retirement, he is working part time for the Rockridge School District.

Janice worked for Rock Island County as a recorder, retiring in 2017. She also spent many years assisting in real estate with Remax and the Rock Island County Board of Realtors. In retirement, she has spent time rocking babies at the hospital and working with Wheelan Pressly clients in their time of need.

Dan and Janice have two children: Craig (Sydney) Hofer, Germantown, WI; Brian (Sarah) Hofer, Geneseo, IL. They have 4 grandchildren: Alex, Adam, Payton and Emma.