Dan and Carolyn (Klavon) Werner of Geneseo are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Malachy's church in Geneseo on Sept. 6, 1969. Dan is retired from the United States Postal Service, and Carolyn is retired from home daycare and Good Samaritan. They have spent the last six years working with Laborers for Christ and have recently moved back to Geneseo. They have been blessed with two daughters, Jennifer and Ed Schroeder, and Brenda and Ron Hallendorff, who have given them four grandchildren, Peyton Schroeder and Ryan, Blake and Rylie Hallendorff. They are currently members of St. John Lutheran church in Geneseo. A family dinner is planned along with a trip this fall to celebrate the occasion.
Dan and Carolyn (Klavon) Werner
