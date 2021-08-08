Damm 70th Anniversary

Ray and Marilyn Damm will celebrate their 70th wedding Anniversary on returning from a fishing trip to Minnesota.

They were married August 4, 1951 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, East Moline.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate with Ray and Marilyn at an open house, Friday, August 13, 2021 at the McGehee Center at Schadt Park, Silvis, from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M.

No gifts, please, cards welcome.

Ray and Marilyn were blessed with three children, Raelynn (Stan) Stephens, Mark (Rose) Damm and Kevin Damm (deceased).

They are grandparents of Erin Damm, Erica Stoner, Rebecca Harrington and Robert Damm.

Four great grandchildren were presented to them, Mariah, Victor Jr. and Parker Harrington and Rayanne Stoner.

Ray and Marilyn are members of Our Lady of Gradalupe Parish, Silvis.