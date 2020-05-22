Dailey Anniversary

Congratulations to Charles and Alice Dailey for celebrating their 66th Wedding Anniversary on May 29. Chuck and Alice spent many happy years growing up in the Quad Cities and raising their children in Rock Island before retiring to the Rock River in Moline. They have five wonderful children: Steve Dailey, Janice (Dailey-Berg) Stephenson, Joe Dailey, Tracy (Dailey) Juscius & Pat Dailey. They have six grandchildren: Scott, Kelsey & Jessica Berg, Macy Dailey, and Charles and Jake Dailey. After many fun filled years on the Rock, they have moved on and now reside at Overlook Village in Independent Living. They continue to carry on the reputation of being the life of the party.