Curt and Mardelle Morrow are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They will be observing the event with their family.
Mardelle Braucht of Aledo, IL united in marriage with Curt Morrow of Joy, IL on October 3, 1959 at Aledo Methodist Church. The couple have three children, Linda (Mitch) Anderson of Andalusia, Karen (Greg) Anderson of Moulton, AL, and Jay (Wendy) Morrow of East Moline, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Curt retired from Green Chevrolet in East Moline and is serving his 15th year as mayor of Andalusia. Mardelle retired from Wal-Mart in Aledo.