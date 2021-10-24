Cray 70TH Anniversary

David and Connie Cray of Rock Island recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with all their children and spouses, grandchildren, siblings and other family members on the Celebration Belle dinner cruise followed by a marriage blessing at St. Pius X Church. Their children include Catherine (James) Gelaude, Cindee (1954-1969), Daniel (Josette) Cray, Darryn (Elizabeth) Cray and Christie (Brian) Paich. David and Connie are the grandparents of 11 and great grandparents of 4.
They were married October 6, 1951 in Quincy at St. Frances Solanus Church. They moved to Rock Island in 1958 and have been active members at St. Pius X Church for 57 years. David was the Health Administrator for RI County for 31 years. Connie worked at Younkers for 27 years at Southpark Mall.