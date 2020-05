Richard and Paulette Countryman (Frazelle) will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and 55 years together on June 7, 2020. Paulette Frazelle of Moline united in marriage with Richard Countryman of Moline on June 7, 1970 at First Congregational Church, Moline, IL. They are Moline High School sweethearts and have celebrated with a trip to the Hawaiian Islands. Currently residing in Peoria, they will celebrate with their families.