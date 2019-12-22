Clyde and Frances McKenrick will mark their 70th wedding anniversary later this month. They celebrated the occasion with family and longtime friends on Dec. 8 at the Old Library in DeWitt, Iowa.
Clyde McKenrick and Frances George were married Dec. 23, 1949, at Low Moor Methodist Church by the Rev. Robert V. Gildner. They resided in Low Moor, Iowa, except during Clyde’s military service during the Korean War, until relocating to Naperville, Ill., for employment in 1981. Following their retirement, they relocated to the Illinois Quad-Cities to be near family.
They are the parents of Beth (Drew – deceased) Morrison, Moline, and Gary (Kathryn) McKenrick, Low Moor. They have six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.