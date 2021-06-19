Charles & Mary Ellen Collis

70th Anniversary

Charles (Jack) and Mary Ellen Collis will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2021.

They are the parents of four children, Gary (Sharon) Collis, Vickie (Jim) Kenney, Julie (Steve) Smith, and Tarey Gravitt (deceased). They are the grandparents of Nate Mickelson, Dylan Kenney, Elliott Kenney, Stephanie Dunaway, Melissa Edwards, Brian Frakes, and Amy Tafoya.

They have eleven great grandchildren Ella, Braden, Alana, Camden, Claire, Mayla, Emmi, Gage, Tyler, Jack and Tanner, with number 12 arriving in July.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate at an open house, Sunday, June 27th at the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island from 1 - 4 pm.

No gifts, please, cards welcome.

Jack with also be celebrating his 91st birthday on July 2.