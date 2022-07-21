 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles & Beverly Brokaw

  • 0
Brokaw pic

Renewing our vows for our 65th Anniversary

July 24th, 2022 at 2 PM

St. John’s Lutheran Church

1450 30th Ave East Moline Illinois

All family & friends welcome

No gifts please

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russell & Joan Puckett

Russell & Joan Puckett

Russell and Joan Puckett will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Sunday, June 26 from 2-4 p.m. The event will be h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News