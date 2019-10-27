Charles and Opal Martin of Illinois City will celebrate their 71st anniversary. They were united in marriage Oct. 30, 1948, in Muscatine, Iowa, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Charles is a retired farmer. He also operated bulldozers and drag lines, enjoyed traveling, and he was airplane pilot. Opal enjoy family and farming. They are the parents of Peggy and Joel Nelson, Sandy Begyn, Kimberly Nelson and Charles Martin Jr. They have nine grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.