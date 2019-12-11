Carmichael Anniversary

Judy Kincaid united in marriage with Bill Carmichael on December 18, 1954 at the Methodist Church, Carbon Cliff, IL. Both graduated from United Township High School- Bill in 1952 and Judy in 1954.

Bill retired after 25 ½ years as an assembler for American Air Filters and 11 years for Illini Hospital in January 1997. Judy retired after almost 35 years as an Employee Development Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal in February 1991. The couple are members of Riverside Methodist Church, Moline.