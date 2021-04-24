Carl & Margie Becker

Carl and Margie (Hubbs) Becker of Rock Island are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married at St. Anne Church in East Moline on April 29th, 1961. Carl had a 44 year career in Banking and retired in

2007 as as Vice President and Cashier at Southeast National Bank, Moline. Margie is a retired legal secretary. They attend St. Pius X Church in Rock Island. Their children are Cynthia Becker (Leonard) Valentine, David C. and Michael C. (Sherry) Becker. They have five grandchildren , Elyse and Landon Valentine, Christopher, Garrek (Reanna) and Elias Becker. The first great-grandchild, a great-grandson is expected in September.