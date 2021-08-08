Boostrom 50th Anniversary

Bonnie and Roger Boostrom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 19 with a family gathering in Estes Park, Colorado. They were married June 22, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Moline. They are the parents of Amy (Chris) Martin of West Des Moines, IA; Kara Grau of Missoula, MT; Dan, also of Missoula; and Jenna (Jeremiah) Crane of Mead,CO. Their grandchildren are: Christopher, Hannah, JD, and Norah Martin; Cassidy and Susannah Grau and Natalie and Isaac Crane. Their extended family attended from Illinois, Iowa, Montana and Colorado. Roger is retired from 30 years with the Navy and 40 years with John Deere. Bonnie retired after 40 plus years as an RN.