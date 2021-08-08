 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boostrom 50th Anniversary
0 Comments

Boostrom 50th Anniversary

  • 0
Boostrom 50th Anniversary

Bonnie and Roger Boostrom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 19 with a family gathering in Estes Park, Colorado. They were married June 22, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Moline. They are the parents of Amy (Chris) Martin of West Des Moines, IA; Kara Grau of Missoula, MT; Dan, also of Missoula; and Jenna (Jeremiah) Crane of Mead,CO. Their grandchildren are: Christopher, Hannah, JD, and Norah Martin; Cassidy and Susannah Grau and Natalie and Isaac Crane. Their extended family attended from Illinois, Iowa, Montana and Colorado. Roger is retired from 30 years with the Navy and 40 years with John Deere. Bonnie retired after 40 plus years as an RN.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
William & Emily Raes
Anniversaries

William & Emily Raes

The children of William and Emily Raes happily announce their parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary. Bill and Emily (Wells) were united in marriag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News