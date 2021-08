Bob & Lucia (Veryzer) Bertram, high school sweethearts, were united in marriage at St. Anne's Church in EastMoline, IL on Aug 7, 1971. Bob was drafted into the army and was deployed to VietNam. Bob has retired from Case/NewHolland In EastMoline IL. Lucia was employed in Tupperware Sales, Dental, School & Church offices. Their daughter is Shanna Bertram. The Bertram's are parish members of Christ the King Church in Moline, IL.