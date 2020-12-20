The family of Bob and Myrna Thompson are asking for their friends and family to flood their mailbox with cards and letters to celebrate their 60th Anniversary on December 23rd.Bob Thompson, Rock Island, wed Myrna Johnston, Rock Island, on December 23, 1960 at South Park Presbyterian Church. They have resided in the QC area most of their life together, Bob retiring from the Rock Island Post Office and Myrna a retired nurse.Their family has grown with the additions of 3 children, Julie (Rob), Kathleen, and Steve (Jessica). They have been blessed with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.