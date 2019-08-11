Bill and Chris (Martin) McQuitty are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 17, with a reception at Church of Christ, 1525 48th St. Place, Moline, from 2-4 p.m. They were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Independence, MO.
Bill earned an MS degree in computer science from the University of Missouri/ Rolla and then worked for Deere and Co. for 30 years, retiring on 2001. Chris earned a BA degree in education from the University of Missouri/Kansas City and worked for the Moline School District in various aide jobs until retiring in 2004. They have wintered in Arizona since 2006. They had two sons, Rich of Colona, and Rob, who passed away in 2000. They also have two granddaughters, Maddy and Loryn and one great-granddaughter, Malayah.