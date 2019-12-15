Big Bill and Clara Rogiers

Bill and Clara Carlson Rogiers are celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary with family and dinner.

Clara Carlson was united in marriage by the Rev. Charles Willey to William Rogiers on December 22, 1956, at First Christian church, Moline.

Their children are Sharon Sue (Roger Kirkhove), Moline, Debra Ann (Todd Slothower), Silvis, and Michele Lee (Pete Doyle), of Chicago.

The couple also enjoy four granddaughters, Hannah Slowthower, Sarah Slowthower, Caelan Doyle and Kiera Doyle.

Bill retired in 1999 after teaching sixth grade Franklin Elementary School for 35 years, and is in his 20th year as a Moline school sub crossing guard. He also served 8½ years as a combat engineer, US Army Reserves.

Clara retired from teaching and subbing in Moline, East Moline, and Rock Island schools after 50 years.

The couple currently attend Edgewood church of Rock Island and Trinity Lutheran of Moline.

The couple met at Augustana College and spent their active and retirement years in RV motorhomes setting up motorhome rallies for 32 years at FMCA conventions all over the United States of America.