Ben and Pam Ahring
Ben and Pam Ahring

Ahring pic1

The children of Ben and Pam (Dickinson) Ahring happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary! Ben and Pam live in Cambridge, IL. They were married on August 14th, 1971 at Eureka Christian Church in Eureka, IL. Their children are LeAnna (Brent) Hasson and Ben (Michelle) Ahring. They have four grandchildren: Blake, Lexi, Benjamin, and Alec. Congratulations to our Mom and Dad/Nana and Grandpa. We love you!

