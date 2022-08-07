Bell 70th Anniversary

Kenneth R. (Bud) Bell, and Delores C. (Dodie) Greer, were united in marriage 70 years ago on August 4, 1952. The ceremony took place in Oakland California as Bud was proudly serving his country in the Navy during the Korean War. Bud became a Tool and Die Maker working at John Deere Harvester Works for 40 years retiring in 1987. Dodie was a full time housewife and mother raising their three children. Vicki (Greg ) Krouth of Preemption Illinois, David (Althea) Bell of Mesa Arizona, and Sheryl (Jay) Carlson of Sequim Washington.