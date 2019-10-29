{{featured_button_text}}
McCool Anniversary

Arlan James and Sharon Ann E. (Safe) McCool are holding a celebration for their 60th Anniversary on Nov. 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Cordova Fire Station. All friends and family invited to attend. Cards are welcome; any gifts we ask guests to consider a donation to the Cordova Fire Department or animal shelter/rescue of your choice.

Sharon Ann E. Safe married Arlan J. McCool on March 28, 1959. Their children are Kenneth McCool, Cordova, Katharine (McCool) Gaj, Bristol, Ind.; and Debbie Jo McCool, Oceanside, Calif. The couple are also blessed with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Load comments