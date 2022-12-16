Alvin & Ruth Klouda

Alvin and Ruth Klouda will celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary on December 28. Al and Ruth were married at St. Patrick’s Church in Massena, IA, in 1957. They moved to Moline in 1958 after graduating from Iowa State University. Alvin worked for John Deere and the Rock Island Arsenal. Ruth sells real estate for Mel Foster Co.They are parents of four children: John, Moline; Mary Jane, Des Moines, IA; Michael (Katherina), Tyler, TX; and Thomas (Troy Cribb), Washington D.C.They have seven grandchildren: Lt. Christian, Pensacola, FL; Logan (Ashton), Nicholas, Aidan, and Nina, Texas; and Mira and Osh, Washington, D.C.