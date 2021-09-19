50th Anniversary Ratzburg Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save September 12, 2021Dawn & Bill RatzburgWe’ve been truly blessed with 3 wonderful children: Erik, Courtney (Adam), and Michelle (Patrick).And 6 spectacular grandchildren:Will, Alex, Hannah, Charlotte, Harper and Hayden. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Tom & Deb Gainey Sep 4, 2021 Tom and Deb Gainey celebrate 50 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows. You are welcome to share in their love by attending an Open …