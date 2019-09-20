Alberta Geneva De Doncker is celebrating her 90th birthday with an Open House on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 1:00-4:00 at VFW Hall 1721, 7th Street Moline, IL.
Alberta Wieland was born October 13th, 1929 in Washington, IA. She married Robert DeDoncker on January 26th, 1948 in Vallejo, CA. The couple have nine children, Diane Shelton, Urbandale IA; Dwight DeDoncker, Port Byron,IL; Robert DeDoncker, Moline IL; Mary Jo Dhooge, Bettendorf, IA; Paula DeDoncker, Moline IL; Lori DeDoncker, Moline IL; Lisa Logsdon, Blue Springs MO; Amy DeDoncker, Loveland CO; Barbara DeDoncker, Moline IL, 18 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Alberta was self-employed as an Avon Distributor. She is a member of Sacred Heart Church, Moline IL.