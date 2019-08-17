WHAT WE KNOW: Village board members approved allowing the Annawan School District to annex a piece of property into the village and will now begin the necessary legal annexation proceedings.
WHAT’S NEW: Annawan School District officials were at the village board meeting to request having the 96,000 square foot area, located to the west of the school, annexed into the village so the area can be used to install solar panels.
According to Mayor Tim Wise, it was not feasible to put the panels on the roof of the school and the property to be annexed was at one time used as a practice football field but is now not being used. The village approved the request and will begin the process necessary for the annexation.
Although no action was taken, the board heard a presentation from David Pistorius from First Midstate Investment Bankers, Bloomington, regarding the sale of up to $1 to $1.5 million of general obligation alternate revenue bonds to be used for the infrastructure work including water and sewer lines and possibly a street along Patriot Way.
“The work would make the property more marketable for economic development purposes,” Wise said. “Bond payments would be made from TIF funds.”
Other infrastructure work includes resurfacing Howes St., and the complete construction of the new public works building.
Trustees also:
- Approved allowing a gaming license for Best Western Annawan.
- Accepted the resignation of Village Clerk Julie DeSplinter.
WHAT’S NEXT: Village board members approved accepting bids for the new 44 x 80-foot post-frame public works building at the corner of South Avenue and Illinois Rt. 78. Bid packets are available by contacting the village office at 309-935-6226.