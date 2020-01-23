Annawan girls miss chance at LTC Tournament repeat

Down 12-10 after one, the Golden Eagles finished the first half with seven straight points to take a 21-18 lead. After Karli Stineman (14 points) tied it at 18 with 2:07 on the clock, senior teammate Lillian Hucke hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:34 remaining.

However, an 8-0 run by the third-seeded Lady Rebels to open the second half, fueled by a Kelsey Berchtold 3-pointer and a Lexi Davis three-point play, resulted in MerCo having to play from behind the rest of the way.

“What made the difference was their run to open the third,” said Eagles' coach Katie Engwall. “That was all off of offensive rebounds. We had talked before the game about taking care of the ball and rebounding. For one stretch, we didn't rebound, and they took advantage.”

Instead of playing for its first LTC tourney title, Mercer County will tangle with Annawan in Saturday's 5:30 third-place game. In the teams' last game prior to the conference tournament, the Bravettes edged the Golden Eagles 57-54 at Annawan.

“That was a tight game,” said Engwall. “The mistakes that cost us against Annawan, we knew how to fix. The girls are motivated for another shot at Annawan.”