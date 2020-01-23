Annawan girls miss chance at LTC Tournament repeat

WOODHULL – For a decade now, the Lincoln Trail Conference girls' basketball tournament's traveling trophy has had a semi-permanent home at Annawan High School.
But for the first time since 2010, and only the second time since the '09 LTC tournament, that trophy will be headed to a new address.
Trailing top-seeded Princeville by as much as 10 in the second half Thursday night, the Bravettes showcased their pride and poise by battling back to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Princes hit five straight free throws in the closing minute to earn a 60-55 victory.
“There's a lot of pride there,” Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said of his 11-12, fourth-seeded club. “That's exactly what I wanted to see. Playing a state-ranked team (10th in Class 1A), I couldn't be prouder. There was a lot of pride on display.”
Up 30-29 at halftime after leading by as much as 10 in the first quarter, Annawan traded buckets with Princeville early in the third before a three-point play by Caitlyn Thole at the 5:02 mark sparked a 12-1 run that put the 22-3 Lady Princes up 43-33.
However, the Bravettes regained some momentum on 3-pointers by Reese Randall and Kaley Peterson, and a Cassidy Miller bucket with 6.4 seconds on the clock had them down just 45-41 with eight minutes remaining.
“When we were down 10, we could've cashed it in,” said Burkiewicz, “but then we started hitting shot after shot.”
That momentum carried into the fourth as Randall bagged an early trey to tie the game at 46. After a 5-0 Princeville spurt, the Bravettes kept clawing their way back, tying the score twice in the final two minutes, the last time at 55 on an Emily Miller bucket with 1:13 left to play.
The Miller sisters anchored the Annawan inside game, with Emily Miller scoring 15 points and younger sister Cassidy adding 12. From the outside, Peterson drained six 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
However, Princeville had enough for the finish behind senior star Brinlee Bauman, who led all scorers with 30 points. Bauman kept working inside and got to the foul line, where she hit five straight free throws in the final minute of play.
Burkiewicz credited the Lady Princes' offensive rebounding down the stretch, enabling them to eventually draw fouls and get to the line.
“If we'd been able to get the rebounds when we tied it up, I'd have called timeout and had us hold for the last shot,” he said.
Stark County 38, Mercer County 33: Awaiting Princeville in Saturday's 7 p.m. championship game will be Stark County (14-6), which also hit key free throws down the stretch as it held off second-seeded Mercer County (17-7).
Down 12-10 after one, the Golden Eagles finished the first half with seven straight points to take a 21-18 lead. After Karli Stineman (14 points) tied it at 18 with 2:07 on the clock, senior teammate Lillian Hucke hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:34 remaining.
However, an 8-0 run by the third-seeded Lady Rebels to open the second half, fueled by a Kelsey Berchtold 3-pointer and a Lexi Davis three-point play, resulted in MerCo having to play from behind the rest of the way.
“What made the difference was their run to open the third,” said Eagles' coach Katie Engwall. “That was all off of offensive rebounds. We had talked before the game about taking care of the ball and rebounding. For one stretch, we didn't rebound, and they took advantage.”
Instead of playing for its first LTC tourney title, Mercer County will tangle with Annawan in Saturday's 5:30 third-place game. In the teams' last game prior to the conference tournament, the Bravettes edged the Golden Eagles 57-54 at Annawan.
“That was a tight game,” said Engwall. “The mistakes that cost us against Annawan, we knew how to fix. The girls are motivated for another shot at Annawan.”
Ridgewood 39, West Central 33 (OT): Trailing 26-20 entering the fourth quarter, Ridgewood (5-18) rallied as Brecken Adamson scored six of her team-high 12 points in the final eight minutes to force overtime. The Spartans then outscored the Heat 9-3 in the extra session to finish 2-2 in pool play.
Tatum Miller added 11 points for the tourney hosts, who will face Wethersfield (10-15) Saturday afternoon at 4 in the fifth-place game.