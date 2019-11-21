ANNAWAN — The Annawan girls’ basketball team appears to be in position to return to dominance in the Lincoln Trail Conference during the 2019-2020 season.
Veteran coach Jason Burkiewicz has all five starters returning from last year’s 18-10 squad, which pulled off a 3-0 record in the weather-shortened conference tournament.
“I’m proud of the way our players stepped up last year and exceeded expectations,” said Burkiewicz. “And this year, we have three seniors and two juniors returning to the starting lineup who have grown and displayed maturity and focus.”
Burkiewicz points to a conference tournament game in February, where the Bravettes defeated Princeville on the road, snapping their opponent’s 12-game winning streak, and made even more significant by the fact that Princeville had beaten Annawan by 28 points in their previous match-up.
“Sometimes you can point to one game or moment to set the tone for the following season, and our players gained a great deal of confidence that particular evening,” said Burkiewicz.
The Bravettes are 1-1 in the early going of the season, beating Sherrard and losing to Dixon in the Geneseo Holiday Tournament.
Seniors Keagan Rico and Reese Randall enter the 2019-2020 season as three-year starters, and senior Kaley Peterson and sophomores Ella Manuel and Emily Miller return with experience as starters and impact players.
“Keagan and Reese are both excellent defenders and leaders on the court, Kaley is a versatile player who can play both inside and hit from the 3-point line, Emily is a strong offensive presence in the post, and Ella is an exceptional athlete who competes hard at both ends of the court,” Burkiewicz reported.
In addition, senior Emily Jagers is a returning letterwinner who, along with senior Hailey Thurston and a strong group of sophomore and freshmen players, will provide energy and valuable minutes off of the bench.
“Our primary goal for the season involves improvement and growth as we progress throughout the season, and to take advantage of every opportunity presented to us to learn and develop our team-centered approach,” Burkiewicz said. “Our players committed to our program in the offseason, and most importantly, learned how to respect each other and capitalize on our strengths as a team.”
Preparing a high school basketball team to succeed in the post-season starts early in the season, according to Burkiewicz. He feels as if this team is on a good path.
“Our team this year has talent, experience, energy, and the teamwork necessary to pick each other up and overcome adversity,” said Burkiewicz. “We are not going to push ourselves out there to the media or on social media, if we have something to say, it will be on the basketball court.”