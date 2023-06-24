March 17, 1954-June 21, 2023 EAST Moline — Anita Marie Hampes, 69, of east Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at genesis Medical center, Silvis.

a eulogy said by her husband, William hampes, and her children, Matthew and Elizabeth, will be at 2:00, p.m., Thursday, June 29, at sullivanellis Mortuary, ltd., east Moline. Visitation will be two hours prior at the funeral home. cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will follow at St. Mary's cemetery, east Moline. Memorials may be made to the Aspca, covenant house or March of Dimes. anita Marie Martino was born March 17, 1954 at Saginaw,

Michigan; the daughter of Robert and phyllis (galarno) Martino. she was a 1972 graduate of St. Mary's high school, saginaw, Mi. anita graduated from Saginaw Valley state university in 1976 with a Bachelor's Degree and from the university of Michigan in 1978 with a Master's Degree in library science. she married William hampes, august 4, 1984, in Eunice, louisiana. Anita was an avid reader. she enjoyed playing piano, singing in the Black hawk college community choir, traveling, and taking walks in nature. Anita loved to cook. she will be greatly missed by her family, to whom she was devoted.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years, William hampes, east Moline, her beloved children, Matthew hampes, east Moline, and Elizabeth hampes, Moline, her granddaughter, Isabella hampes-hill, Moline, her brothers, John (Cathy) Martino, Troy, Mi, and Paul Martino, Saginaw, Mi, her sisters, linda (John VanRy) Martino, Rockford, Mi, lisa Martino-cook, lansing Mi, her nephews, Vincent (caroline) cook, Jonathon cook, Dominic Martino, and nicholas Martino, her nieces, amanda (Joe lemanski) Martino and Brooke (Dave) patrick.

she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and phyllis (galarno) Martino, her infant son, andrew hampes, her grandparents, Arthur and Agnes galarno, Jim and Victoria Martino, her aunts, Rose Martino and loraine Quidort.

