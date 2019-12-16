Andrew Schrader, sr., Fulton
Andrew Schrader, sr., Fulton

Placed 9th in the Class A state finals helping the Steamers to seventh-place team finish; T7 at Freeport Aquin Sectional; Eastland Regional individual runner-up; Three Rivers Conference individual runner-up.

